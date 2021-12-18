DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price fell 5.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.98. 259,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,086,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Specifically, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

