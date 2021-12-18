Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRETF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DRETF opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.8089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.