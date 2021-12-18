DTE Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,110 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,615% compared to the typical volume of 123 call options.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.57. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

