Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $327,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,178,182 shares of company stock worth $239,211,308 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

