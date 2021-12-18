Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the November 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 325,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Dufry has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank cut shares of Dufry to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

