Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DNLMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dunelm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

DNLMY opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

