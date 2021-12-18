Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

DYAI stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $964,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

