Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
DYAI stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
