Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 5,152 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSOS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.