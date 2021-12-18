Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $109.59 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

