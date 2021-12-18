Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 226 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.