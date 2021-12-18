E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

E2open Parent stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.08 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 40,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Hantman bought 6,280 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646 in the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 279.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in E2open Parent by 143.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 338,088 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in E2open Parent by 202.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

