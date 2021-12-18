Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.72.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 52-week low of $113.95 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

