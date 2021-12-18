Ebro Foods, S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4719 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.
Shares of EBRPY stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Ebro Foods has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.
Ebro Foods Company Profile
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.