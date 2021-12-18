Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 7,970 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $17,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,291 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30.

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,290.85.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $4,260.18.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.94. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

