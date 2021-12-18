Edmundo Gonzalez Acquires 17,500 Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) CEO Edmundo Gonzalez purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Marpai stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Marpai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

