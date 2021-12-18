Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $114.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,024,788. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.