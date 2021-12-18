Efraim Grinberg Sells 2,211 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $86,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $38.87 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $890.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Movado Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Movado Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Movado Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

