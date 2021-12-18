Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Hits $0.0041

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $887,887.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elamachain has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041542 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

