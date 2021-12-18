Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 million, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1,255.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Electromed by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electromed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

