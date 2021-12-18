Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Electromed stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 26,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,335. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

