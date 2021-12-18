Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.72.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY opened at $267.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.