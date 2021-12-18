Elrond (EGLD) Hits Market Cap of $5.06 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $254.28 or 0.00542735 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $5.06 billion and approximately $258.36 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00245982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,897,059 coins and its circulating supply is 19,887,857 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

