Emfo LLC Acquires New Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Emfo LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

NYSE GXO opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.43. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

