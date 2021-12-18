Emfo LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Amundi bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 233.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $50,580,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 49.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY opened at $100.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.