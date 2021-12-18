Emfo LLC Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Emfo LLC cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

