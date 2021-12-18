Emfo LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.27 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

