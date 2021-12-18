Emfo LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

NYSE VVNT opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. Analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

