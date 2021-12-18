Emfo LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Emfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.78. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

