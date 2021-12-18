Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.16.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.97. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$9.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$908.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1190977 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

