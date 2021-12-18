Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $198,494.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002675 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $60.32 million and $198,494.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00242595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.04 or 0.00543469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00018080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00070865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,157,470 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

