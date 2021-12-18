EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

