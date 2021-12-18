EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.