Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE ETRN opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 67.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 592,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 238,720 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,955,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

