Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

