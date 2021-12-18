Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 219.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

EQR opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

