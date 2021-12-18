Eterbase Coin Price Down 4.9% This Week (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00204337 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

XBASE is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

