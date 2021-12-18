Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

