Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EUXTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

EUXTF opened at $101.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. Euronext has a 12 month low of $95.05 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

