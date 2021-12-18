EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Reaches $46,129.88

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $46,129.88 and approximately $187,836.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.00396880 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010334 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000966 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $642.92 or 0.01375051 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003108 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

