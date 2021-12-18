Exeedme (XED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $556,049.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $26.22 million and $556,049.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.50 or 0.08370736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.54 or 1.00076738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

