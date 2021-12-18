Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 9.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $215.15 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.56 and a 1-year high of $217.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

