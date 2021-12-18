Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $129.52 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

