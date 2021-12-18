FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $343.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.36.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average of $262.51. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.