FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

NYSE:FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

