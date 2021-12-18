FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $310.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.36.

Shares of FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

