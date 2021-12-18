Financial Counselors Inc. Has $149,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,184 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $8.35 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

