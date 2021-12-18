First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Update

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNRN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 4,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $136.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 25.60%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

