First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.34. 2,224,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,335. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.46 and a 200 day moving average of $201.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

