First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Head-To-Head Review

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A First Republic Bank 27.09% 12.47% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank 2 3 4 0 2.22

First Republic Bank has a consensus target price of $209.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and First Republic Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.05 billion 2.83 $1.20 billion N/A N/A First Republic Bank $4.51 billion 7.80 $1.06 billion $7.25 27.50

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Republic Bank pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, First Republic Trust Company, FRTC Delaware, mutual fund activities through third-party providers, the brokerage activities of FRSC, and foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. The company was founded by James H. Herbert II in February 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.