First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 276.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

FAAR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. 4,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $32.80.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.